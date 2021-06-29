Love Island fans have been left asking when episodes of the smash hit dating show will be available on ITV Hub, following chaos over technical difficulties during the first episode of the new series.

The beloved reality show returned to ITV2 last night (28 June), but many fans complained about issues with ITV’s video on-demand service.

ITV Hub allows viewers to stream ITV channels live, as well as catch up on ITV content from their library.

But many that tuned in to last night’s episode struggled to connect to ITV Hub’s live stream. “Ten minutes wrestling with ITV hub and I finally have video to go with the audio. #LoveIsland,” tweeted one fan.

The service had been beset by problems throughout the evening, with live coverage of the Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland also affected.

Fans concerned about tonight’s second episode of Love Island will be relieved to hear that ITV Hub have apologised for the technical hitches on Monday.

Episodes of Love Island will also be available to stream on ITV Hub within minutes of its live broadcast.

Love Island is expected to run for eight weeks this summer, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August. You can find a complete rundown of this year’s contestants here.

The Independent also reviewed the show’s first episode, and spoke to series four winner Jack Fincham for a revealing Q&A.