Yvonne Connolly, the mother of Love Island star Jack Keating, has addressed a number of negative comments aimed at him on social media.

Jack – the son of Boyzone pop star Ronan Keating – recently entered the ITV2 reality series as part of the group of new islanders to join Casa Amor.

Since his time on the show, some people have mocked Jack on social media. A number of the comments appear to have stemmed from him “name-dropping” his famous father.

Connolly addressed the remarks about her son in a post on Instagram: “Thank you so much for all your comments. All positive (can’t say the same for other platforms!)

“So many people wishing Jack well and rooting for him. It means so much. My heart.”

Ronan recently shared his feelings about Jack’s reality TV debut, telling fans he is an “absolute mess” without his son in the house.

The TV presenter said he was “a bit worried” about Jack being in the villa because he is a “softie” with a “big heart”.

Ronan said he advised his son: “Be yourself and have a good time. Be yourself.”

The family of another Love Island contestant, newcomer Mollie Salmon, has also apologised for a “disappointing” comment she made about allergies.

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2. Episodes are available to watch on ITVHub and BritBox the next day.