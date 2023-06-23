Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island viewers were in hysterics over Scott van-der-Sluis’s reaction to former contestant Kady McDermott entering the villa for a second time.

McDermott first appeared on the ITV dating show as a bombshell in 2016’s season two.

The 27-year-old from Hertfordshire re-entered the Mallorcan villa during Friday’s (23 June) episode while the girls were out having a spa day.

“Alright boys, who's ready for a pocket rocket?” the social media influencer said as she walked in.

One contestant who clearly recognised McDermott from her last appearance was van-der-Sluis who excitedly told Zachariah Noble: “That’s Kady McDermott!”

“Scott is a FAN of Kady omg,” one viewer tweeted.

“Scott knew first & last name this is someone who knows the show WELL,” wrote another.

“Is Scott a Love Island Superfan?” asked a third.

Speaking about her decision to return to the villa, McDermott told ITV: “I think I’m known from season two for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic. I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don’t want.

She continued: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to be me and the fire I have is in my soul, I’ll never get rid of that and I love that about me, but I’m a lot more emotionally mature now, so I know how to navigate things better. I’ve grown up a lot.

“Last time I got with Scott straight away and I was so ‘tunnel vision’. It’ll be interesting to see what connections I’ll form this time.”

Later in Friday’s (23 June) episode, McDermott sent the island into meltdown after her recoupling with Noble sent Molly Marsh out of the competition with immediate effect.

Normally, the single contestant is informed that they are “vulnerable”, meaning that if no one chooses to partner with them at the next recoupling, they will be dumped from the island.

However, in what ITV has dubbed “the biggest twist in Love Island history,” Marsh received a text telling her to pack her bags and say her goodbyes.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.