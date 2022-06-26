Love Island fans complain that they’re ‘torn’ as series clashes with Kendrick Lamar’s Glastonbury set

Scheduling clash saw some fans jump ship mid-episode

Louis Chilton
Sunday 26 June 2022 21:54
Ekin-Su argues with Amber and the girls on Love Island

Love Island fans have complained of a scheduling clash as the hit ITV2 reality series ran simultaneously with the final day of Glastonbury 2022.

Kendrick Lamar had been scheduled to headline the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday 26 June, with the performance airing on BBC Two as part of its televised coverage.

However, Lamar’s set overlapped with the latest episode of Love Island.

While both broadcasts are available to stream on iPlayer and ITV Hub respectively after broadcast, viewers ultimately will be able to watch both before the night is through.

However, fans of Love Island complained about the dilemma on social media, with many fearing missing out on the live communal viewing experience of either one.

“Very torn between #LoveIsland & Kendrick’s Glasto set right now,” one person wrote, alongside a Gif that bore the quote: “What am I going to do?”

“Why can’t Kendrick’s set start after Love Island?” another asked.

An example of the ‘Love Island’-Glastonbury viewing dilemma on Sunday night

(@Tan_ZvW via Twitter)

“Kendrick at Glastonbury or Love Island,” another fan commented. “This is a confusing one.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on Monday 27 June.

You can follow along with the latest updates from Glastonbury at our liveblog here.

