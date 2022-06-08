Love Island fans discover Liam’s father is a former Welsh rugby star
Liam has similarly kept his famous parentage under wraps
Gemma is not the only one with a famous parent in the Love Island villa, with fans discovering that Liam also comes from sporting fame.
ITV’s hit reality dating show returned for an eighth season on Monday (6 June) with Gemma and Liam among the contestants that have entered the villa this year.
Among the islanders to have caught the viewers’ attention is Gemma, the 19-year-old daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.
While Gemma has not explicitly told her fellow contestants about her father, she has dropped a number of hints.
Fans have discovered, however, that Gemma’s former partner Liam also has a famous sports figure as a parent.
Liam’s father David Llewellyn is a former Wales international rugby union player. As per Metro, he played for Ebbw Vale, Newport and Neath.
He was also a member of the Wales team in the 1999 World Cup during which he scored a try and won four caps for the national team.
In Tuesday night’s episode (7 June), newcomer Davide chose to pair up with Gemma, leaving Liam single. Their coupling-up has raised eyebrows among viewers who have urged the show to impose a minimum age restriction, calling the eight-year age gap between Gemma and Davide as “mad”.
The two new bombshells – Ekin-Su and Afia – entering the villa on Wednesday night’s episode, however, suggest that Liam may not stay single for long.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
You can read The Independent’s review of Tuesday’s episode (7 June) here, and find out when Wednesday’s episode (8 June) starts and finishes here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies