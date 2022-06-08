Love Island fans discover Liam’s father is a former Welsh rugby star

Liam has similarly kept his famous parentage under wraps

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 08 June 2022 19:22
Gemma is not the only one with a famous parent in the Love Island villa, with fans discovering that Liam also comes from sporting fame.

ITV’s hit reality dating show returned for an eighth season on Monday (6 June) with Gemma and Liam among the contestants that have entered the villa this year.

Among the islanders to have caught the viewers’ attention is Gemma, the 19-year-old daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.

While Gemma has not explicitly told her fellow contestants about her father, she has dropped a number of hints.

Fans have discovered, however, that Gemma’s former partner Liam also has a famous sports figure as a parent.

Liam’s father David Llewellyn is a former Wales international rugby union player. As per Metro, he played for Ebbw Vale, Newport and Neath.

He was also a member of the Wales team in the 1999 World Cup during which he scored a try and won four caps for the national team.

In Tuesday night’s episode (7 June), newcomer Davide chose to pair up with Gemma, leaving Liam single. Their coupling-up has raised eyebrows among viewers who have urged the show to impose a minimum age restriction, calling the eight-year age gap between Gemma and Davide as “mad”.

The two new bombshells – Ekin-Su and Afia – entering the villa on Wednesday night’s episode, however, suggest that Liam may not stay single for long.

You can read The Independent’s review of Tuesday’s episode (7 June) here, and find out when Wednesday’s episode (8 June) starts and finishes here.

