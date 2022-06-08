Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of singletons heading to the villa in search of love.

The popular dating reality show will returned for an eighth series on Monday (6 June) and will continue tonight (7 June). You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s crop of islanders here.

“Here's your first hot date of the summer,” the official message on the Love Island Twitter page reads. “#LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!”

Follow along with all the build up to the launch show here

Episodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.

Wednesday (8 June) night’s episode ends at 10.05pm.

The episodes can be viewed on ITV2 and the ITV Hub live and will later be made available on catch up. The ITV app can be downloaded on a number of gaming consoles, including Xbox, and on smart TVs. However, it currently cannot be downloaded on Playstation.

Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

In the hit show, cast members attempt to find love in a villa, as new arrivals threaten to disrupt growing relationships.

Last year, Millie Court and Liam Reardon were announced as the winners and shared the prize fund of £50,000.

Last month, Love Island announced that this year’s contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes from eBay.

This marks the first time the show, which is famed for partnering with fast fashion brands like I Saw It First and Missguided, has partnered with a pre-loved clothing company.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island continues Wednesday 8 June at 9pm on ITV2.