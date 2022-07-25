Luca was not happy to be told he was punching above his weight when it came to his Love Island partner Gemma in tonight’s (25 July) episode.

What started off with an innocent discussion about Mark Wright’s looks turned into a skewering from Paige, who told the fisherman that he was out of his league with the footballer’s daughter.

“No I f***ing ain’t,” Luca responded.

“I think you’re definitely punching and you should be proud to say it because Gem’s unreal,” Paige retorted.

The atmosphere turned from jokey to sour as Luca told Paige that she was the one punching with Adam.

Over by the poolside, all the girls agreed that Luca was out of his depth but Adam played peacemaker saying that “all that matters is yous two”.

Luca and Gemma on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Paige, meanwhile, admitted that while she might be punching physically, she has a superior personality, which Adam agreed with.

In a recent podcast appearance, Love Island star Coco Lodge, who was voted off the show shortly after coupling up with Andrew, called out male contestants for making “sexist” remarks about her appearance.

Speaking on The Murad Merali Podcast, the 27-year-old said that she had been called “a four out of 10 by some of the boys” during filming.

“I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it,” she said

Last week, the ITV2 show received more than 3,500 complaints via Ofcom following the controversial “Mad Movies” episodes where the cast watched clips of their fellow contestants in potentially compromising situations.

During the episode, Luca was seen to be “egging on” other boys to stray from their partners during Casa Amor.

In response to Luca’s behaviour, his family issued a statement that apologised on his behalf, as viewers expressed their upset with the scenes on social media.

Love Island continues nightly (apart from Saturdays) on ITV2 at 9pm.