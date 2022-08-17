Love Island star Paige Thorne spotted back at paramedic job after finishing series
Contestant was kicked out the villa just days before the 2022 series ended
Love Island star Paige Thorne has been spotted returning to work as a paramedic just two weeks after the conclusion of the 2022 series.
Thorne was ejected from the series two days before the finale, along with Adam Collard, with whom she was coupled up.
Eventually, Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were named the winners of the series, earning a massive 63.69 per cent of the public vote.
For much of the series, Paige was considered a frontrunner to win the £50,000 prize. Initially she was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill, who walked out during day 37.
In a clip shared to her Instagram Stories this week, Paige was seen back at work as a paramedic alongside three colleagues.
She recently confirmed in an interview on Lorraine that she had intended to resume her regular job despite finding fame on TV.
“I’ve got a meeting to go back to paramedic work, so that will be exciting,” she said. “I actually saw an ambulance the other day with sirens on and I had like, serious FOMO. I was like, get me my ambulance back!
“So yeah, I’m gonna go back into that a little bit and just see what other opportunities come.”
Last week, it was announced that Ekin-su and Davide would be fronting their own travel show for ITV2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies