Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reveals correct way to pronounce her name
She also revealed that her and Davide Sanclimenti are moving in together
Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed how to pronounce her name correctly.
The actor, who took home the £50,000 prize alongside boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti for series eight of the reality show, cleared up how to pronounce her Turkish last name when asked by her Instagram followers
During a series of Q&As on Monday (16 August), the 27-year-old said that saying “Jool-jool-olo” twice is the best way to phonetically pronounce her last name.
Cülcüloğlu also confirmed during the Q&A that she and Sanclimenti will soon be moving in together.
Asked by a fan whether she will be staying in her hometown of Essex, or moving to Manchester where Davide is based, Cülcüloğlu confirmed that the pair will be moving in together in Essex.
She also clarified to her 2.7m Instagram followers that Sanclimenti is currently in Manchester catching up with friends and family.
When asked how many children she and Sanclimenti would want, she responded: “I’d say probably two”.
Addressing her mental health in the villa, Cülcüloğlu said that she was “loving life” in the villa, and that she “[grew] as a person”.
When asked about her favourite thing about Sanclimenti, Cülcüloğlu said, “besides everything”, it would be his “pure heart and intelligence”.
Fans also asked Cülcüloğlu for tips on how to be confident, to which she replied: “Forget what anyone thinks of you. Be you, even if you have a quirky side. Embrace it. Life is too short. You’re here once and never again. You are unique and beautiful.”
Last week, it was reported that Cülcüloğlu had signed the “biggest fashion deal” in Love Island history.
The deal, with fashion brand Oh Polly, is said to be worth over £1m.
