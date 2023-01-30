Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island has revealed a new pair of bombshells entering the villa.

The dating show returned in January with the second ever series filmed in South Africa with new presenter Maya Jama.

Ellie and Spencer arrived at the end of Tuesday’s episode (25 January). You can read more about Ellie here.

Spencer Wilks is a 24-year-old e-commerce business owner from Bournemouth.

Spencer describes himself as “loud, outgoing and chatty”, “loyal” and “loving”.

The Justin Bieber fan said that he is looking to get serious, telling viewers: “I’m just all round husband material. If you want a husband I’m your guy.”

“I want to go travelling, I want to see the world. I’m loyal, I’m loving, I’ll make you tea in the morning. I can’t cook very well, that’s unfortunate,” said Spencer.

(ITV)

He went on to say that he doesn’t have a particular “ick” when it comes to prospective girlfriends, but added that he hates when a woman acts “fake”.

“I don’t like picking one thing that would put me off someone,” Spencer explained. “But I would say, being fake – I really don’t like that, and it gets under my skin.”

Speaking about his claim to fame, Spencer revealed that his cousin was a professional MMA fighter who starred in the 2018 Netflix documentary titled The Game Changers, in which he travelled the world to learn about the best diets for professional athletes.

Love Island contestants around the firepit (ITV)

Spencer’s Instagram page is @spennywilks.

Fans, however, will have to wait until Spencer leaves the villa to see his social media.

Unlike previous years, when the islanders’ friends and family have manned their profiles, the winter 2023 contestants have been asked by ITV to make their accounts “dormant” for the duration of their time in the villa.

Love Island airs nightly from Friday until Saturday at 9pm on ITV2.