Jeremy Renner revealed to have been attempting rescue when injured by snowplough

It’s been revealed that Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew from the snowplough when he himself got crushed.

The Marvel actor was using his PistenBully snowcat vehicle to try and pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow on New Year’s Day.

However, the snowplough then began to slide sideways, prompting Mr Renner to hop out of the machine to try and save his relative from being hurt.

He was crushed in the process and was airlifted to an intensive care unit with more than 30 broken bones.

