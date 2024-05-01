NYPD take down Palestinian flag previously put up by college students on campus

Officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) restored the American flag on the City College of New York campus after it was replaced with a Palestinian flag by protesters.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry applauded the move, sharing footage of the moment the US flag was hoisted back up on X.

“An incredible scene and a proud moment as we have assisted [City College New York] in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole,” he wrote.

Gaza protesters have taken over college campuses across the US in recent days.