Scrap metal truck spills debris on Indiana highway after overturning
A scrap metal truck blocked a highway in Valparaiso, Indiana, after overturning and spilling debris over the road on Wednesday, 1 May.
The commercial vehicle crashed close to the intersection of US Highway 30 and State Road 49, police said.
Scrap metal spilled out after the truck tipped over in the crash.
Authorities closed eastbound Highway 30 and the ramp from southbound State Road 49 to Highway 30 after the incident.
Drivers were told to avoid the area, and no injuries were reported.
