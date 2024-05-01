Footage appears to show a man attacking a linesman during a football match in north Wales.

The incident is believed to have happened during a North Wales Coast West League Premier Division clash between Amlwch Town and Penrhyndeudraeth over the weekend.

A video, in which a man is seen punching the official, has been widely shared online.

“The North Wales Coast Football Association are aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an incident at Amlwch Town FC,” a statement from the NWCFA, shared on Wednesday 1 May, read.

Their statement added that the police are currently investigating the incident and that it will also be investigated by the NWCFA “on conclusion of the police investigation”.

In a statement provided to The Independent, North Wales Police confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time.