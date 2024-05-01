Watch as the NYPD’s police commissioner, Edward Caban, brandishes a chain he claims was used by Columbia University students to “lock out” officers before a dramatic campus raid.

"They tried to lock us out, but the NYPD and people of the city of New York will never be locked out," Mr Caban said, waving the chain.

NY congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the police's approach "a nightmare in the making" after video emerged of officers dragging away protesters and breaking into college buildings occupied by students with SWAT-style equipment.

The Washington Post reported that some officers were seen with their guns drawn as 300 people were arrested at the campus on Tuesday night (30 April).

New York City mayor Eric Adams said “outside agitators” forced Columbia University to call the police as a building was seized by protesters.