Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations “shredded the UN Charter” whilst giving a speech at the General Assembly.

Gilad Erdan shredded a tiny version of the Charter in a mini paper shredder whilst on the podium in protest at the Assembly’s resolution to urge the recognition of a Palestinian state.

The General Assembly voted 143 to 9 in favour of urging the Security Council to recognise Palestine, 25 countries abstained.

At the moment, Palestine is recognised as an “observer” state in the United Nations.

Only the Security Council can decide on full recognition of a state in the UN.