Loreen has applauded Johnny Logan for singing her winning Eurovision track “Euphoria” during the 2024 competition.

The Swedish double winner, who made history as the first woman to triumph twice at the competition, will return to the stage of the contest on Saturday 11 May at Malmo Arena in Sweden to perform a blend of her new single Forever as well as Tattoo.

Ahead of her appearance, Logan covered “Euphoria” at the first semi-final earlier this week.

Loreen praised his emotional rendition and said she “definitely” wants to do a duet with the 69-year-old.

“The first thing that hit me was like this is a really hard song to sing… it was very beautiful with the orchestra, the strings,” she said.