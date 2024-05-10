Abba tease Eurovision return with cheeky TikTok clip: ‘Did you miss us?’

Abba sent fans into a frenzy as they teased a Eurovision appearance with a cheeky TikTok.

The five-second teaser features old footage of the supergroup with a voiceover that says: “Okay guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? Because we missed you.”

It has been viewed more than 1.5 million times since being posted this week.

This year’s Eurovision marks the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win and the song contest is being held in their home country of Sweden.

“I swear if these four do a reunion I will explode,” one excited fan commented on the TikTok.

Another added: “This is historic.”

The UK’s Eurovision host Graham Norton has also responded to rumours of an Abba appearance.