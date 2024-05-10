Independent TV
Graham Norton responds to rumours of special Abba appearance at Eurovision
Graham Norton has responded to rumours of a Eurovision appearance from Abba.
It has been 50 years since the Swedish group stormed to victory at the 1974 song contest with their now-iconic hit “Waterloo” - and many fans are hoping they could return to mark that anniversary.
Sweden’s city of Malmo is also hosting Eurovision this year thanks to Loreen’s win in 2023 - furthering the suggestion Abba could make an appearance.
Norton, while remaining tight-lipped, teased that it could happen.
“They have to do something, don’t they? It’s been 50 years! Come on Abba!” he told Good Morning Britain on Friday 10 May, ahead of the Eurovision final.
