Dialysis patients evacuated from Rafah hospital as Israeli operation intensifies

Dialysis patients evacuated from one of Rafah’s main hospitals have been moved to the Nasser Hospital in nearby Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, where Israeli ground troops withdrew a month ago.

Patients and staff at the Abou Youssef al-Najjar Hospital were forced to evacuate on Wednesday 8 May as Israel’s operation in Rafah intensified.

The hospital was one of the key medical centres receiving the wounded in Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city.

Nasser Hospital is in bad shape after Israeli forces raided the medical centre in recent months, and hundreds of bodies were found buried outside.