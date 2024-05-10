Whoopi Goldberg shares poignant life lesson during Tonight Show appearance

Whoopi Goldberg shared a poignant life lesson as she made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The television personality, 68, emphasised the importance of telling people what they mean to you while you still can.

“Our time on the planet goes like that,” Goldberg said.

“So try to remember to tell people you love them. Because if they go and you haven’t, you’re going to regret it.”

Goldberg added that she is “so glad” she is taking the time to tell her loved ones what they mean to her.