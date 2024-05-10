Eden Golan shares behind-the-scenes video as she reacts to reaching Eurovision final

Israel’s Eden Golan shared a behind-the-scenes video as she reacted to reaching the Eurovision final.

The 20-year-old, whose song “Hurricane” was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel, performed at the second semi-finals on Thursday evening (9 May) in Malmo.

“I’m at a loss for words. All I can say is that I am eternally grateful for each and every one of you guys,” Golan wrote on Instagram, as she responded to reaching the Eurovision final.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”