Israeli delegates were seen laughing during a UN vote to reconsider and support the full membership of Palestine into the bloc.

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to pass the resolution for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member.

The assembly recommended the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favourably”, with 143 countries voting in support, 9 against with 25 abstaining.

It comes as more than 100,000 Palestinians have fled the city of Rafah this week, according to the UN, as Israel prepares to carry out an offensive in the region.