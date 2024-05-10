Independent TV
Queen Camilla feeds donkeys and horses at Buckingham Palace reception
The Queen fed carrots to donkeys and horses as she hosted a reception for a “remarkable” equine welfare charity at Buckingham Palace on Thursday 9 May.
Camilla met Alfie the donkey and LaLa, a Shetland pony, along with famous charity supporters as she marked the 90th anniversary of Brooke.
She has held the role of president for the UK-based international charity, which protects and improves the lives of horses, donkeys and mules, since 2006.
Founded in 1934 initially to support abandoned horses from the First World War, Brooke has gone on to help 1.4 million working animals directly and now works across three continents and 15 countries.
