Oliver Browning | Friday 10 May 2024 12:05 BST

Gary Neville predicts bright future for Man United: ‘They will win trophies again’

Gary Neville has predicted Manchester United “will start to win again”.

The club legend suggested the current team will eventually “get it right” as he appeared at the premiere for 99, Amazon Prime Video’s new documentary on their 1999 treble success.

“As sure as the sun will rise, Manchester United will start to win again, that’s a fact,” Neville said, admitting that he isn’t sure when that will be.

“I know full well that in my lifetime, United will win trophies again... You can’t keep great clubs down.”

