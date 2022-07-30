Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island 2022: What time does show start and finish on ITV2 this Sunday?

Eighth series of the romance reality show has been airing throughout summer

Nicole Vassell
Saturday 30 July 2022 17:22
Comments
Meet every contestant from this year's Love Island

Love Island is a true fixture on our screens, with a steadily depleting number of singletons searching for love (and often finding drama at the same time).

The popular dating reality show returned for an eighth series on Monday 6 June and continues airing Sunday to Friday.

You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s crop of islanders here.

How to watch Love Island

Episodes air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.

The season finale will air at 9pm on Monday 1 August.

Recommended

The episodes can be viewed on ITV2 and the ITV Hub live and will later be made available on catch up. The ITV app can be downloaded on a number of gaming consoles, including Xbox, and on smart TVs. However, it currently cannot be downloaded on Playstation.

Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

In the hit show, cast members attempt to find love in a villa, as new arrivals threaten to disrupt growing relationships.

Last year, Millie Court and Liam Reardon were announced as the winners and shared the prize fund of £50,000.

The couple recently announced that they have split after a year of dating.

In May, Love Island announced that this year’s contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes from eBay.

Recommended

This marks the first time the show, which is famed for partnering with fast fashion brands like I Saw It First and Missguided, has partnered with a pre-loved clothing company.

The bookies have been placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in