Love Island is a true fixture on our screens, with a steadily depleting number of singletons searching for love (and often finding drama at the same time).

The popular dating reality show returned for an eighth series on Monday 6 June and continues airing Sunday to Friday.

Episodes air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.

The season finale will air at 9pm on Monday 1 August.

The episodes can be viewed on ITV2 and the ITV Hub live and will later be made available on catch up. The ITV app can be downloaded on a number of gaming consoles, including Xbox, and on smart TVs. However, it currently cannot be downloaded on Playstation.

Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

In the hit show, cast members attempt to find love in a villa, as new arrivals threaten to disrupt growing relationships.

Last year, Millie Court and Liam Reardon were announced as the winners and shared the prize fund of £50,000.

The couple recently announced that they have split after a year of dating.

In May, Love Island announced that this year’s contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes from eBay.

This marks the first time the show, which is famed for partnering with fast fashion brands like I Saw It First and Missguided, has partnered with a pre-loved clothing company.

The bookies have been placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.