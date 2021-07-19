Every year the Love Island cast float out of their beds to flirt and tan and pie one another off, but what actual time of day do they float out of said beds?

The wake-up time for the islanders is one of the blockbuster ITV2 show’s best-kept secrets, but former contestants have claimed that producers ban participants from sleeping past 9.30am.

Others have claimed that a loud voice wakes the islanders up through speakers, and forces them out of bed by turning on all the lights.

Even weirder, contestants have also claimed that they are deliberately not told the time of day by producers, and are often forced to guess what time it is based on where the sun is in the sky.

Such secrecy also applies to any clocks in the Love Island villa, which are deliberately set at incorrect times to confuse the contestants.

Love Island is currently on its sixth series, which began on 28 June. The show’s return comes after a hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

The series is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Love Island continues every night, apart from Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.