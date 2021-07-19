Eagle-eyed Love Island viewers might have noticed that, for the last few seasons of the ITV2 programme, the contestants all seem to be wearing hats from the same brand.

The hats in question all feature the letter “R” on them, and so far in this season, they have been worn by Aaron Francis, Hugo Hammond, Toby Aromolaran, and Jake Cornish.

The hats were also worn in the 2020 winter series of Love Island and in 2019’s show by Anton Danyluk and Ovie Soko.

What is the ‘R’ brand?

It transpires that they’re from a brand called Rewired, which sells a wide-range of headwear, including baseball caps, trucker caps, beanies and bucket hats.

The hats worn on Love Island cost £25 are available to buy online or at JD Sports.

Rewired also sells clothing and accessories and currently has a collaboration with former Love Island contestant, Lucie Donlan.

Donlan has partnered up with the brand to sell “x Lucie” beanie hats that come in pink, yellow, red, and white.

On the Rewired website, there is blog post about Love Island. However, it does not mention any kind of partnership with the brand and simply talks about what the series might bring this year.

“Airing in June 2021, we’re now getting very close to knowing more about who is going to be starring in this years show, but we do know that during the start of 2021 there have been over 100,000 applications, meaning the team at ITV have had a mammoth task of whittling the cast down to just a handful of people,” reads the blog post, which went live in May.

It continues: “Due to the pandemic and the events of the past year, we’re expecting to see loads of people who have been involved somehow, be that more doctors and nurses involved, and more professionals who have had a hand to play in protecting the nation of the past year.

“No, we’re not expecting Boris to make an appearance, although let’s face it, that would be pretty funny.”