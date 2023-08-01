✕ Close Moment Maya Jama announces Love Island 2023 winners

After almost two months, Love Island series 10 has come to an end.

The new summer series began on Monday 5 June, with Maya Jama back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year. Jama presented the finale live from the Spanish villa.

This year’s winners were Jess Harding and Sammy Root, who beat favourites Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nawacki to the £50,000 cash prize.

The runners up were Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde , who finished in third place, and Molly Marsh and Zach Noble, who came fourth.

Surprised by the news, Sammy told Jama he thought he’d be ejected from the show immediately after being introduced as a bombshell in week one. Harding was part of the original line-up.

The pair had their ups and downs in the villa, but cemented their relationship when Sammy asked Jess to be his girlfriend.

During their “declarations” aired during the finale, Sammy said the moment he knew Jess was the one for himw as when she remained loyal during her time in Casa Amor.

“When I saw you walking towards the fire pit on your own after Casa, I instantly knew that you were all that I wanted – my wandering eye turned into my eye for Jess,” he said.

During the finale, Jess brushed off concerns regarding the revelation that her friends are not so keen on Sammy.

Jama revealed at the end of the finale that the series would be returning, announcing the applications for the next instalment were already open.

'Love Island' winners Jess and Sammy

Love Island viewers were also left surprised by the airing of a Big Brother trailer during the live finale, which debuted the forthcoming reboot’s brand new eye logo.

