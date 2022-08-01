Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island is quickly approaching the finale of its eighth season after weeks of villa action.

As of Friday (29 July), Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami, Paige and Adam and Tasha and Andrew are the remaining couples in with a shot of winning the grand prize of £50,000.

(You look back at all the stars of Love Island 2022 here.)

After a summer filled with disagreements, recouplings and steamy hideaway moments, only one couple will walk away victorious at the end of Monday’s finale episode.

As well as scoring love and money, finishing in first place in this year’s season also means entering the hall of fame of Love Island winners.

Previous winners of the series have included Jack Fincham, who filmed a Q&A with The Independent last year in which he answered readers’ questions about the reality behind the hit ITV2 series.

Here’s a reminder of all the winners from the previous series of Love Island...

Series One (2015)

The winners of the very first series of modern Love Island were Jessica Hayes and Max Morley, who each bagged £50,000 at the series’ conclusion.

It was only 40 days after the show ended that the pair announced they were separating, however, to the dismay of fans.

Series Two (2016)

Cara and Nathan on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey were crowned victorious in Love Island’s second season, having got together on the very first day of the show.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were the couple to narrowly miss out.

De la Hoyde and Massey are reportedly still an item, with the couple having two children together.

Series Three (2017)

Love Island’s third season saw Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies claim the top spot, beating Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes at the finish.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies pictured at the premiere of ‘Logan Lucky’ in 2017 (Getty Images)

The duo didn’t stay together for long after the show’s conclusion, but reportedly remain on good terms. Following his Love Island success, Cetinay has been seen on This Morning as the ITV series’ showbiz reporter.

Davies, meanwhile, has appeared on stage in Dolly Parton’s West End musical 9 to 5.

Series Four (2018)

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer at a ‘Love Island’ photocall (Getty Images)

The fourth season was won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who split up not long after the series ended.

Dyer, the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, has since gone on to co-present the TV series True Love or True Lives with her father, while Fincham appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

You can watch The Independent’s Q&A with Fincham here.

Series Five (2019)

In a shocking turnout for the books, Irish contestant Greg O’Shea entered the villa with only two weeks left of the series, partnering up with Amber Gill and finishing as the winners.

After the series concluded, Gill signed a lucrative clothing deal, while O’Shea returned to Ireland to finish his law degree, with their relationship lasting less than two months in total.

Series Six (2020)

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp photographed in June 2021 (Getty Images for Walt Disney Stu)

The controversial “winter” version of Love Island transposed the action from Mallorca to Cape Town, with mixed results.

The series was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who remain a couple to this day.

Series Seven (2021)

Millie and Liam on ‘Love Island' (ITV)

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of last year’s Love Island, which took place during the Covid pandemic.

In July, the reigning champions announced that they were splitting after one year together.