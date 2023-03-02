The Mandalorian boss teases ‘surprise’ to match season two’s Luke Skywalker twist

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the executive producers and directors of The Mandalorian has promised fans to expect “surprises” in the new season.

Disney Plus’s popular Star Wars spin-off returned for the first episode of its third season on Wednesday (1 March).

The premiere came two years after the season two finale, which stunned Star Wars fans with the shock return of one of the franchise’s major characters, Luke Skywalker, played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, director Rick Famuyiwa was asked whether anything in season three could match the sensational return of Luke.

“There’s always something to look forward to, there’s always surprises,” he teased.

“I think the show, at its heart, is still just about this relationship between Mando and Grogu and that’s still the focus and still going to be the centre of it but in that journey and in that exploration and in what Mando does, we’re obviously going to expand.”

He continued: “As you start to see things and his world starts to expand, we’ve had some interesting surprises and guests that have come along the way up to this point and so there’s always going to be new places to go and surprises ahead.”

Although season two of The Mandalorian came to an end in 2020, the story was in fact continued in last year’s separate Star Wars spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Mark Hamill as Luke in ‘The Mandalorian’ season two (Disney)

Star Wars have been issuing a warning to unaware Mandalorian viewers who may be rather confused when starting the new episode.

The Mandalorian’s creators have also addressed the fate of Cara Dune, who was played in the first two seasons by Gina Carano.

In 2021, Lucasfilm parted ways with the 40-year-old actor after Carano shared a social media post comparing the experience of being a Republican in the US today to that of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus.