Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours for a star-studded finale.

The long-running Australian soap is coming to an end later this month after 37 years on the air.

To commemorate the milestone, The Wolf of Wall Street star will return to the famous set of Ramsay Street.

Robbie will be joined by previous stars of the soap, including Jesse Spencer (who has since gone on to appear in Chicago Fire), singer Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine, and Carla Bonner.

As with many Australian actors (including Chris Hemsworth), the 32-year-old star spent the early years of her career on the show. She played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011.

News of Robbie’s return has been confirmed on the show’s official UK Twitter account.

The return of Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell and Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson was previously announced, along with other stars such as Guy Pearce, Daniel MacPhersn, and Nathalie Bassingthwaite.

Minogue played Charlene Robinson on Neighbours from 1986 to 1988, while Donovan played Scott Robinson, her lover and eventual husband.

Minogue and Donovan recently shared images of themselves behind the scenes to their personal Instagram accounts.

Neighbours will air its double-episode finale on 29 July.