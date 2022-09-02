Mariah Carey clarifies Meghan Markle ‘diva’ comment

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mariah Carey has further clarified her use of the term “diva” to describe Meghan Markle on her new Spotify podcast.

In the second episode of the podcast, Archetypes, Carey, 53, said: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan.”

The comment appeared to take Markle by surprise, who responded: “I do? What kind of diva moments do I give you?” To which Carey replied that it was mostly down to “the look”.

On Friday (2 September), Carey shared a link to the podcast episode and addressed the comment, writing: “Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva.’

“Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!”

Later in the podcast, Markle, 41, had said: “I didn’t see that coming.”

“But that aside, it [the interview with Carey] was all going swimmingly, I mean really well. Until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks… when she called me a diva!”

She continued: “You couldn’t see me, obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like, wait, wait, no, what? How? But? How could you? That’s not true, that’s not… Why would you say that? My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?”

Meghan added that Carey “must have felt” her nervous laughter as she jumped in to clarify what she meant.

“When she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote-unquote, fabulousness as she sees it,” she said.

“She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I heard it as the word diva, as I think of it. But, in that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it’s mind-blowing to me.”

The interview comes one week after Meghan launched Archetypes on Spotify with her first guest, Serena Williams.

The pair spoke about motherhood, ambition, and a fire that broke out in baby Archie’s nursery while Meghan was on a royal tour of South Africa in 2019.

Next week’s guests will be Mindy Kaling, it has been announced.