The Married At First Sight UK couples who are still together now

Married At First Sight UK has returned for a new season.

Based on the Danish series of the same name, Married At First Sight is a reality series that matches couples based on scientific and sociological factors.

A team of experts with backgrounds in psychology, psychotherapy, anthropology, and theology fuses their professional knowledge to create matches for successful relationships.

Every series, approximately six participants are chosen from a pool of 200 applicants who agree to get married to a suitor chosen for them.

The pairs meet at the altar for the first time and are filmed for a period of six weeks after exchanging their vows.

When the time is up, the married couple must choose whether they will stay together or go separate ways.

As the new 2022 contestants kick start their respective journeys, many viewers have been left wondering which Married At First Sight couples from past seasons are still together.

Here’s a list of all MAFS UK couples who are still together...

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria from the 2021 season of MAFS are still together. Not only are they engaged in real life, but they’ve also expanded their family by adopting a cockapoo pup named River together.

Tayah is also reportedly pregnant with the pair’s first child together.

By profession, Aveling is a qualified electrician but he also works as a fitness model, entering competitions as a bodybuilder. Victoria on the other hand is an estate agent, who previously worked as an air steward where she would jet off to exotic destinations around the world.

Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee

The show’s first same-sex couple Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee from the 2021 season are still together.

Despite initial fears about the 12-year age gap and the long distance between their settled homes, the couple remain strong to this date.

Jameson has moved to Northern Ireland to be with his husband, where the couple run Wildbay Retreats together on the Causeway Coast.

They also marched at the Pride in London parade to raise awareness for prostate cancer this year.

Jameson is a senior charity worker from Leeds who experienced a break-up seven months before joining MAFS in 2021. He said he applied to the show to find a partner he can build a life and start a family with. He used to work in the corporate world until his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004.

McKee is a wellness guru by profession.

Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder

Season five participants Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder are also going strong.

The couple got married in March 2020, then spent the first lockdown together – and now their union has lasted longer than any of the programme’s previous marriages. They are based in Sheffield.

Recently, the couple posted a nostalgic video of their wedding day on Instagram, writing: “Laughing through life with you.

“That time of year again, where watching new people get married is bringing back all the mems.”

By profession, Jenkins is an IT manager and Walder is a school teacher.

This year’s season of Married At First Sight returned to television on Monday (29 August) on E4, with episodes airing nightly Monday through Thursday for 30 episodes.

This series will also feature the show’s first lesbian couple.

To know more about the cast of MAFS UK 2022, click here.