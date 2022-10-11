Jump to content

Married at First Sight UK fans praise Kasia for ‘hilariously’ editing Kwame out of wedding pictures

‘This one was NEVER going to be for me, and I’m okay with that,’ reality star told fans

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 11 October 2022 12:41
Comments
Married At First Sight contestant disappointed by husband's wedding night plans

Married at First Sight UK fans have shared their delight in former contestant Kasia’s edit of her wedding photos.

The London-based beauty entrepreneur was partnered with fellow business owner Kwame in the current season of the E4 social experiment.

Paired together in the early stages of the programme, Kasia and Kwame had mixed success during their time on the show, as they tried to see whether a marriage between them would work.

However, after Kwame refused to bring Kasia to his home or introduce her to his relatives, Kasia chose to end the relationship, and subsequently their time on the show, on Thursday’s (6 October) episode.

On Monday (10 October), Kasia shared some images from their wedding day on social media.

However, she decided only to feature herself in the joint photos, and digitally scribbled a red marker over Kwame’s face.

“This one was NEVER going to be for me and I'm okay with that,” she wrote as part of her caption. “The wedding was a practice run and I've learned what NOT to do next time.”

Kasia then listed a number of essentials that she plans to include when she next decides to walk down the aisle.

Married at First Sight UK star Kasia edited Kwame out of her pictures

(E4 / Ellie Merridale)

As well as a serenade from reggae artist Beres Hammond and a white and gold colour scheme, Kasia’s ideal wedding list also includes some standards for her potential groom.

“My husband will have good taste in clothes and will NOT turn up at the end of the aisle in an old man's red suit” reads one condition, before she adds: “A man who is true to himself, hustles just like me, if not even harder and likes to live a 'too blessed 2 be stressed' kinda lifestyle.”

In response, several viewers of the show have chimed in with their support and appreciation for her bold photo choices, with many deeming her edits “hilarious”.

“This red [scribble] has made me laugh so so much, I love how strong and empowered you are,” one follower wrote.

Elsewhere, others congratulated her on her choice to end the connection with Kwame. “When you know your worth you can never settle for less than!” said one fan, before another added: “Girl you reminded me of my power... never ever settle.”

Married at First Sight UK airs from Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

