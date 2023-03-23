Martin Lewis announced as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis has been announced as a regular co-host on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The financial journalist and consumer champion, 50, will join the weekday breakfast show on various Wednesdays across the year, alongside the show’s long-term presenter Susanna Reid.

Speaking about his appointment, Lewis said: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account over the cost of living is a privilege and a responsibility.

“It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.”

He continued: “The difficulty came with working it around my day job, as money saving expert, which is always my priority. So I’m hopeful the solution we’ve come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid’s brilliant journalism, is one the show’s viewers will welcome.”

Lewis will co-host his first show on 29 March, kicking off his regular presenting duties with a tax year end special.

He is the founder of financial advice website MoneySavingExpert.com and also hostsThe Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV, which sees him offer advice to members of the public on topics such as the cost-of living-crisis and rising household bills.

The consumer champion took home the expert award for his broadcasting work at the National Television Awards in October 2022.

Lewis has previously appeared on GMB to offer advice, and for Martin’s Money Mondays last September he did a weekly segment offering viewers the most up-to-date information on the cost-of-living crisis.

Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid on ‘GMB’ (ITV)

Reid said: “Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost-of-living crisis. Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account.

“I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week.”

Managing director of ITV daytime Emma Gormley said: “As Good Morning Britain continues to answer the questions the nation wants and needs answering each weekday morning, we’re thrilled to welcome Martin Lewis as a regular co-host.”