Cost of living payment – updates: First £301 of 2023 to be paid to those eligible in UK from today
It is the first of three cost of living payments, totalling up to £900
Millions of people across the UK will start receiving a £301 cost of living payment, starting today, to help with soaring energy costs and food price inflation.
It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as universal credit or pension credit, in 2023/24.
The first payment will be made between April 25 and May 17. Around 8 million households will receive the government assistance that was developed to help people during the cost of living crisis.
The Department for Work and Pensions will send payments automatically and directly to recipients’ bank accounts, with a reference of their national insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “These payments will give a financial boost to more than eight million households as we continue to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable, while the best way we can protect people from high costs is to halve inflation by the end of this year.”
Labour calls for rates cut and energy subsidies to ease food price rises
Labour is calling on ministers to cut business rates for small retailers and subsidise energy bills for food manufacturers in a bid to bring down the cost of everyday items on shop shelves.
The party said that food prices overall were growing 50% faster than elsewhere in the G7, putting Britain’s food inflation rate at 19.2% compared with an average of 12.8% among its wealthiest allies.
Figures published this month showed that economic inflation overall had slowed slightly but that food prices had surged at their fastest rate for 45 years.
Labour calls for rates cut and energy subsidies to ease food price rises
The party said food prices overall were growing 50% faster in Britain than elsewhere in the G7.
‘I save £3,000 through yellow sticker shopping – these 5 tips mean you can too’
A savvy shopper says he saves thousands through yellow sticker bargains and has now shared his top tips so others can, too.
Adam Attew claims he pays 70% less for his food shops by using his sharp eye for deals.
The Londoner, who is from Stratford, credits being a bargain bagger to his parents, with one of his earliest memories including going to Asda in the evenings with his family to find reduced items, even scoring items for as little as 10p.
‘I save £3,000 through yellow sticker shopping – these 5 tips mean you can too’
Adam Attew claims he pays 70% less for his food shops by using his sharp eye for deals
Food inflation soars again – as Britain’s favourite cheese spikes by up to 80%
Supermarkets say dairy products are being hardest hit by inflation, writes Thomas Kingsley.
Food inflation soars again – as Britain’s favourite cheese spikes by up to 80%
Supermarkets say dairy products are being hardest hit by inflation
What help is available for the cost of living crisis? | You Ask The Questions
When will the cost of living payment be made?
One million families are set to receive a £301 cost of living payment between April and May, HMRC has confirmed.
The payment will be made to those who claim tax credits from HMRC and no other Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits.
It is the first of three cost of living payments Tax Credit claimants will receive, totalling up to £900 overall for those eligible in 2023-24.
When will the cost of living payment be made?
Cost of living payment 2023
Millions of people across the UK will start receiving a £301 cost of living payment to help with soaring energy costs and food price inflation.
It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as universal credit or pension credit, in 2023/24.
The first payment will be made between April 25 and May 17. Around 8 million households will receive the government assistance.
The Department for Work and Pensions will send payments automatically and directly to recipients’ bank accounts, with a reference of their national insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.
Cost of living crisis? Why we’re ignoring the squeeze and still splashing out on travel
‘For now I’m choosing to enjoy the world instead’: Benjamin Parker talks to the Gen Z Brits who are putting holidays first
Why we’re still splashing out on travel during a cost-of-living crisis
‘For now I’m choosing to enjoy the world instead’: Benjamin Parker talks to the Gen Z Brits who are putting holidays first
Millions of people to receive cost of living payment on Tuesday
Millions of people across the UK will start receiving a £301 cost of living payment on Tuesday to help with soaring energy costs and food price inflation.
It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as universal credit or pension credit, in 2023/24.
The first payment will be made between April 25 and May 17. Around 8 million households will receive the government assistance that was developed to help people during the cost of living crisis.
The Department for Work and Pensions will send payments automatically and directly to recipients’ bank accounts, with a reference of their national insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies