The Masked Singer, ITV’s totally bizarre competition series, is back on Saturday nights.

Joel Dommett is back as our host, with Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan trying their best to figure out which celebrities are behind the motley crew of characters.

This year’s hidden stars are hoping to join the previous Masked Singer UK winners, which include Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Charlie Simpson.

One of the hopefuls is in disguise as Bigfoot – here’s what we know about them so far…

In an ITV press pack released ahead of the series, Bigfoot said: “Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!”

Clues from week one will be added to this article this evening.

Bigfoot (ITV)

Last year, Charlie Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK.

The Busted star, who performed secretly as Rhino throughout the competition, rose to fame with the boyband behind the hits “Year 3000” and “Crashed The Wedding”.

In the finale, he beat Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.