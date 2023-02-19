Busted!: Moment Charlie Simpson unveiled as winner of The Masked Singer UK

Charlie Simpson has been crowned as the winner of this year's series of The Masked Singer UK.

The Busted star performed secretly as Rhino throughout the competition and was named the winner on Saturday, 18 February.

Simpson, 37, rose to fame with the boyband behind the hits “Year 3000” and “Crashed The Wedding.”

He performed three times on the finale , beating Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

While he didn't expect to come out on top, he said his goal was to “remember the lyrics and have fun.”

