The Masked Singer, ITV’s totally bizarre competition series, is back on Saturday nights.

Joel Dommett is back as our host, with Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan trying their best to figure out which celebrities are behind the motley crew of characters.

This year’s hidden stars are hoping to join the previous Masked Singer UK winners, which include Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Charlie Simpson.

One of the hopefuls is in disguise as Bigfoot – here’s what we know about them so far…

In an ITV press pack released ahead of the series, Bigfoot said: “Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!”

In week one of the singing show, a pre-recorded segment showed Bigfoot bumping and bashing into things, suggesting that they could be clumsy. The judges also noted that Bigfoot’s bandage and crutch could be another clue.

In one moment, Bigfoot says: “I hope I didn’t scare you and I hope I didn’t put my big foot in it,” so Gilligan guessed that it could be someone outspoken or known for their controversial views.

In another clip, Bigfoot is surrounded by nature such as hills, a stream and fields and mentions “Friends”, which made many judges think of the American sitcom Friends.

Bigfoot (ITV)

McCall guessed it could be Huw Lawrie because he once made a guest appearance on the series.

In another clue, Bigfoot said: “You may think my talent is quite preposterous but I was once linked to a sporting rhinoceros.”

During his second outing, which aired on Saturday (13 January), Bigfoot performed “Come Fly With Me” by Frank Sinatra against a bubblgegum pink backdrop. He was joined by a stable of furry friends including a dog, a hedgehog, and a teddy bear with a headwound.

Bigfoot dropped plenty of hints in his video package, which saw the fuzzy character reference Hogwarts, cowboy boots, lego cups, and Amazon packages.

Olly Murs, who was judging in Rita Ora’s absence, believed that it was a sportsperson, ultimately deciding to guess Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman.

Oweing to the Harry Potter reference, Mo Gilligan guessed that Bigfoot actor could be Ron Weasley star Rupert Grint, with Davina McCall throwing her hat in for Vinnie Jones who is a known Tottenham (Spurs) fan.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross surprised his fellow judges by guessing Tom Jones. Ross explained his decision because Bigfoot said “act your age not your shoe size”, which is a lyric in the song “Kiss” by Prince and The Revolution, which Jones covered in 1988 together with synthpop group the Art of Noise.

Last year, Charlie Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK.

The Busted star, who performed secretly as Rhino throughout the competition, rose to fame with the boyband behind the hits “Year 3000” and “Crashed The Wedding”.

In the finale, he beat Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.