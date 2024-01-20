Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dust off your magnifying glass and get out that investigator’s notebook, because The Masked Singer UK is back to turn a nation of viewers into sofa detectives.

Presented once again by comedian Joel Dommett, the singing competition shows 12 mystery celebrities singing familiar tunes on stage, while dressed up in a costume obscuring who they really are.

Guessing along with the in-studio audience and the viewers at home are the judges: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

This year’s contestants are hoping to join the previous Masked Singer UK winners, which include Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Charlie Simpson.

One of the hopefuls is in disguise as Dippy Egg – here’s what we know about them so far…

Guaranteed to give a cracking performance, Dippy Egg said ahead of the series that appearing on Masked Singer is a “once in a lifetime experience”.

During week one of the TV show, a pre-recorded VT showed Dippy Egg working on a farm with animals, when the celebrity said they had a passion for music and animals. There seemed to be a theme suggesting that Dippy Egg was involved in the food industry, too.

Gilligan guessed it could be Matt Lucas, who was formerly a presenter on Bake Off , while Charlie Simpson, who was a guest judge on the first week of the show, guessed it could be TV presenter Jimmy Doherty because he runs a music festival and is a farmer.

Ross said it could be a Masterchef co-presenter, telling the judges: “I’m thinking the world of food and someone who looks a bit like an egg..... Gregg Wallace.”

In a clue, Dippy Egg said: “I have just performed, therefore I am frazzled but it’s not the first time that I have dazzled.”

During his second outing on Saturday (13 January), Dippy Egg performed “There’s No Business Like Show Business” by Irving Berlin.

In the accompanying video package, which is typically packed with clues, Dippy Egg said: “I love birdsong at sunrise”, leading the judges to believe he could be a farmer.

There was also a sign reading “You’re not on Strictly now”, suggesting that the mystery person previously competed on the BBC dance show.

Elsewhere, Dippy Egg said he “loves brekky”, which some people took to mean that he appears on a breakfast show of sorts. Dippy also said he works “nights and days” suggesting he possibly does same evening TV work also.

Judge Davina McCall guessed that Dippy Egg is Ed Balls, who in addition to having been on Strictly and GMB, as well as being a politician – another clue hinted at in the video package, which showed Dippy Egg with a polling card. She also guessed Ben Shepherd.

Olly Murs, who was judging in Rita Ora’s absence, guessed Dan Walker – saying that he could “regonise those calves anywhere”.

Last year, Charlie Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK.

The Busted star, who performed secretly as Rhino throughout the competition, rose to fame with the boyband behind the hits “Year 3000” and “Crashed The Wedding”.

In the finale, he beat Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts won the first ever series of The Masked Singer as Queen Bee.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.