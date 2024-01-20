Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer UK? The clues so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer UK has returned with a new cast of singing celebrities, and super sleuths Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross tasked with working out their identities.

The hit ITV show, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, returned on 30 December when the first six characters were introduced to viewers.

In the latest episode, airing tonight (Saturday 6 January), fans will get to meet the final six, including Bubble Tea, Chicken Caesar and Air Fryer.

They also met Piranha, who faced off against the confident Chicken Caesar.

Piranha was noticebly shyer than their rival. Piranha’s video opened in an underworld water. “It’s pretty scary being underwater, other piranha’s snapping at you,” he said.

“I dream of getting away, with plenty of fish in the sea, I’d rather be elsewhere. Somewhere with more stablity.”

“It’s no laughing matter. It’s so much safer out here.”

Piranha was seen running around a fairground, fleeing clown faces and ghost rides.

“This place is just petrifying,” he said. “Not to mention I’m terrified of what you’ll think when you get to look at my singing.”

Piranha on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Piranha proceeded to sing a magnificent rendition of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion.

Ross joked that it could be American actor Steven Seagal due to Piranha’s pronunciation of “Seagull”, but admitted he had no idea. Ora said Piranha was one of the best vocalists they had on the show, and wondered if it was jazz-pop singer Jamie Cullum.

McCall joked that her initial guess was Yvette Fielding, but wondered if it was US singer Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block. Gilligan thought it could be British singer Sting.

On social media, fans were much more certain about Piranha’s identity. Many viewers were convinced it was McFly singer Danny Jones, pointing to the hint about “Motion” (in the ocean), his past playing for England in Soccer Aid (England was in white on the map), and the four clowns in the fairground (four members of McFly).

Piranha’s clue was: “Piranhas are hungry, piranhas do bite, but I’d rather munch popcorn on this special night.”

Piranha was immediately voted to go through to the next round, leaving Chicken Caesar in the bottom three.

Whoever triumphs in the final will join previous winners including Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Nicola Roberts.

In the first episode, legendary singer Dionne Warwick was unmasked as Weather, with some fans grumbling that they would have loved to see her go further in the competition.

However, Warwick previously participated in The Masked Singer US in 2020, where she pointed out the difficulties of trying to disguise her remarkable voice.

Last week, Gilligan guessed that Cricket could be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and guessed it might be Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Meanwhile, guest judge Charlie Simpson guessed that Maypole was tennis star Emma Radacanu, after she declared that she’d “skipped around the court” and: “I know my net worth.”

Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK last year, after performing as Rhino. The Busted star beat fellow pop frontman, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

McCall, who made Masked Singer history last year with the most amount of correct guesses, said she doesn’t have any secret techniques or knowledge that helps her one-up her fellow judges.

“I might be a one hit wonder!” she said. “I don’t like it when I know 100 per cent who it is. It actually takes the fun out of it for me. It’s much more enjoyable when you think, “do you know what? I think it’s this person, but I’m probably wrong.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.