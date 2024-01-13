The Masked Singer: Who is Weather? All the clues so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer UK, ITV’s singing competition series that has the nation chanting “take it off!”, is back.

Presented once again by comedian Joel Dommett, the singing competition shows 12 mystery celebrities singing familiar tunes on stage, while dressed up in a costume obscuring their identities.

Guessing along with the in-studio audience and the viewers at home are the judges: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

This year’s contestants are hoping to join the previous Masked Singer UK winners, who include Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Charlie Simpson.

One of the hopefuls is in disguise as Weather – here’s what we know about them so far…

In an ITV press pack released ahead of the series, Weather said: “You know the weather is very unpredictable.”

During the first episode of the new series, viewers and certain judges were convinced that it was American singer and actor Dionne Warwick.

The judges were unanimous in their thinking that Weather is “definitely” a singer, potentially a soul or blues icon.

Weather on The Masked Singer UK (ITV)

Charlie Simpson, who won last year’s Masked Singer and returned as a guest judge in week one, saw grey clouds in the pre-recorded segment and guessed it could be American soul singer Macy Gray.

Ross then thought it was someone he had seen perform live before, potentially Warwick or the “Queen of Funk” Chaka Khan.

In a clue, Weather said: “Sun, wind and rain are key parts of my core, but one of the panellists has seen me before.”

Meanwhile, viewers on Twitter/X have said that Warwick has an “instantly recognisable” voice, and are confident in their guess that the hidden celebrity is indeed Warwick.

Last year, Charlie Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK.

The Busted star, who performed secretly as Rhino throughout the competition, rose to fame with the boyband behind the hits “Year 3000” and “Crashed The Wedding”.

In the finale, he beat Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts won the first ever series of The Masked Singer disguised as Queen Bee.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.