The Masked Singer is coming to an end, with Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny competing for the final time before they’re unmasked.

After weeks of guessing, viewers will finally find out if their detective work has paid off as they learn who is behind each character during Saturday (12 February) night’s final.

According to the latest odds from Ladbrokes, Panda is most likely to win the show.

They’re offering up odds of 1/2 that “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia is behind Panda’s costume.

Mushroom – widely believed to be Charlotte Church – is in second place with odds of 5/2.

You can find the full list of odds from Ladbrokes below:

Mushroom

Mushroom is most likely to be Charlotte Church, according to the bookies (ITV)

Charlotte Church – 1/3

Kym Marsh – 5/1

Martel Maxwell – 5/1

Sheridan Smith – 10/1

Panda

Panda has reached the final (ITV)

Natalie Imbruglia – 1/2

Lulu – 3/1

Pixie Lott – 8/1

Robobunny

Is Feehily behind Robobunny? (ITV)

Mark Feehily – 1/4

Charlie Simpson – 3/1

The Masked Singer concludes Saturday 12 February at 7pm on ITV.