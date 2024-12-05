Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The stars who featured on the axed Christmas Celebrity MasterChef specials have spoken out after the BBC pulled the episodes from air.

After an investigation into Gregg Wallace’s off-screen behaviour was launched by the cookery competition’s production company, the BBC is now under increasing pressure to take “accountability” and launch its own look into the host as more serious allegations emerge.

Last month, Wallace revealed he had “stepped aside” as host of the show following allegations of inappropriate comments.

The BBC has decided to cancel the pre-recorded Celebrity MasterChef festive specials, with BBC News reporting that the celebrity contestants involved in the episodes have been “spoken to about the reasons behind the decision to pull the show”.

Several celebrities who featured on the now-cancelled episodes include Wanted singer Max George, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, Love Island star Lucas Bish and EmmerDale actor Amy Walsh.

They filmed the Christmas specials earlier this year, but the episode will no longer make it to air due to the investigation into Wallace’s alleged behaviour,

Sharing a photo of himself in the MasterChef kitchen, George wrote on Instagram: “Was looking forward to MasterChef Xmas special, but obviously there are much more important matters going on.”

In reply to fans who expressed their disappointment over the fact they would not see him on the show, George said: “It’s OK! I’m sure I’ll be cooking again soon. It’s a very serious investigation so we have to respect that.”

Ex-Love Island contestant Luca Bish said of the news: "Christmas is cancelled. Gutted our Christmas special has been put on hold but hope to be on your screens again soon."

Meanwhile, Walsh wrote: “Beyond gutted about this decision after all the hard work we all put in. Sorry to confirm they won’t be showing our Celebrity Christmas Special 2024! When we can, I’ll try and share some pics of what I made, maybe I’ll recreate it for you all in my kitchen.”

open image in gallery Luca Bish shared a black-and-white photo of his now-cancelled ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ appearance ( Instagram )

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

Since news broke of the investigation, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes – with comedian Katy Brand addressing being subjected to a “crass” comment made by the TV star that went viral online.

Despite Wallace being one of the BBC’s most recognisable personalities, the BBC has yet to initiate an internal inquiry, instead deferring to MasterChef’s production company, Banijay UK.

open image in gallery ‘Celebrity MasterChef’s Christmas episodes have been pulled from air ( BBC )

Banijay has enlisted a “rigorous” law firm to conduct an external review into Wallace’s alleged misconduct. The presenter has consistently denied the accusations.

When questioned about Wallace’s past behaviour or his future at the BBC, the broadcaster has deferred responsibility to Banijay, citing the company’s direct contractual relationship with him.