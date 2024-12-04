Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The BBC is under increasing pressure to take “accountability” and launch its own investigation intoMasterChef host Gregg Wallace as new, more serious allegations emerge.

Despite Wallace being one of the BBC’s most recognisable personalities, the corporation has yet to initiate an internal inquiry, instead deferring to MasterChef’s production company, Banijay UK.

Banijay has enlisted a “rigorous” law firm to conduct an external review into Wallace’s alleged misconduct. The presenter has consistently denied the accusations.

When questioned about Wallace’s past behaviour or his future at the BBC, the broadcaster has deferred responsibility to Banijay, citing the company’s direct contractual relationship with him.

However, as fresh allegations of inappropriate touching surface, calls are growing for the BBC to conduct its own investigation. Labour MP Rachel Taylor told BBC Radio 4: “Most viewers see these programmes as BBC programmes, and they expect the BBC to handle such serious allegations properly.”

She added: “The BBC must be accountable to its viewers. Licence fee payers deserve to know that those appearing on their screens are held to the highest standards of conduct.”

A BBC spokesperson reiterated that the corporation takes any issues raised seriously and stressed that “behaviour falling below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.”

However, they stated it would be inappropriate to comment further during Banijay’s ongoing external review.

A String of Scandals

The investigation into Wallace is the latest in a series of high-profile scandals to hit the BBC in recent months. Earlier this year, former BBC anchor Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children as young as seven, sending shockwaves through the broadcaster.

Serious allegations also surfaced against Russell Brand, followed by accusations against presenter Jermaine Jenas and Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima. Each case, although different in substance, has drawn intense scrutiny, further damaging the BBC’s reputation and prompting calls for urgent reform.

Allegations Date Back Years

Reports suggest that complaints about Wallace’s behaviour were brought to the BBC’s attention as far back as 2017. In 2022, a letter reportedly warned the broadcaster that women had felt “uncomfortable” around the presenter.

Concerns were also raised following Wallace’s visit to Nestlé’s York factory while filming Inside the Factory in February 2023. A memo seen by Sky News indicates that both the BBC and Banijay were made aware of the issues.

Last week, Banijay announced that Wallace would be “stepping away” from MasterChef amid its investigation into 13 complaints spanning 17 years. In a statement, the company acknowledged that some participants had found their experiences “unpleasant” and “compromised” its values.

On Tuesday, Wallace faced fresh allegations, with BBC News reporting that one woman accused him of touching her bottom after an event, while another claimed he pressed his crotch against her during filming for a different show.

Wallace’s lawyers have strongly denied that he engages in “behaviour of a sexually harassing nature,” according to BBC News.

The BBC told The Independent: “We hope Banijay UK’s independent investigation can be concluded rigorously and as swiftly as possible. We want the review to follow due process and ensure fairness to all involved.”

Adding that it would “provide whatever assistance we can” and that it was already running its own review into workplace culture.