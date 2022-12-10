Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Lucas has responded to Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith’s tributes after quitting The Great British Bake Off.

On Tuesday (6 December), the Little Britain actor announced he was stepping away from the baking competition, which is known as The Great British Baking Show in the US.

He attributed his decision to a clash of projects, stating that it “became clear” he could no longer present the show.

It is currently unknown who will replace Lucas, who himself replaced Sandi Toksvig during the show’s 11th series in 2019, but many are hoping it could lead to a fun reunion.

After the news broke, baking experts Hollywood and Leith shared respective messages, praising Lucas for his stint on the show.

“I have absolutely loved working with you @RealMattLucas. Thank you for bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent,” Leith wrote, while Hollywood said: “You will be missed @RealMattLucas , good luck with everything you’ve got planned … you’ve been awesome.”

In response to Leith, Lucas wrote: “Thank you Dame Prue. I had a blast. Will miss dancing with you in the make up trailer.”

Meanwhile, he told Hollywood: “Thanks Pauly. You’re the best. Good luck with the next series, and I hope you find someone else’s nipples to twist instead of mine!”

Matt Lucas shared bizarre hope for Paul Hollywood after quitting ‘Great British Bake Off’ (Twitter)

Lucas’s co-host, Noel Fielding, shared his own tribute in a “farewell” post on Instagram.

The comedian will make his final bow as co-host in two Bake Off Christmas specials, which will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Here are six presnters who could replace Lucas.

Days after making his announcement, Lucas shared a photo with his Little Britain co-star David Walliams, captioning it: “Writing.”