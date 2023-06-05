Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis star in trailer for Matt Rife’s world tour

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Comedian Matt Rife has released a trailer for his upcoming world tour featuring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

On Monday (5 June), the 27-year-old Ohio native, best known for his self-produced comedy specials Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife announced he was taking his comedy worldwide.

In the teaser video for his new tour Problematic, posted on TikTok, Rife can be seen opening a mysterious package to find a genie bottle inside. After activating its powers, Kutcher magically appears, thanking him for “rubbing me out”.

Rife groans in disgust, before the Two and a Half Men star says: “I am here. I am your genie. I have been summoned. And now it’s time to grant you a wish.”

After some comedic back and forth, Rife says for his first wish, he’d like to “go back in time and I want to star in the hit comedy Dude Where’s My Car?”.

Kutcher adds: “Alongside Ashton Kutcher.”

“No, no, I’d be playing Ashton’s role, but make it funny...”, Rife trails off.

The 45-year-old actor explains he can’t go back in time because it would put the future at risk, forcing Rife to quickly reconsider his original wish.

“I wish, to go on a date with Mila Kunis. She’s so cute,” he says, as Kunis briefly appears behind Kutcher, who makes her disappear with a snap of his fingers.

“No. It’s not going to happen. All right. She’s very happily married and I’m pretty sure she’s not into problematic f***boys,” the Your Place or Mine actor says.

“Ok, I wish for a world tour, bigger than anything I could’ve ever dreamed of. And I want it full sold out, with people from across the world who just want to come out, have a good time and laugh. Can you give me that?” a hopeful Rife asks.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Prepare yourself for the tour of a lifetime. Your wish is my command,” Kutcher says.

Rife’s 100-date world tour is set to kick off on 20 July in Bend, Oregon, followed by several stops across North America, before eventually wrapping up on 31 December in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Problematic tour will pick up in the new year, starting in Australia, before returning for a second North American leg. It will later come to an end in Europe on 20 October 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting on Thursday 6 June at 10am local time on his website MattRifeOfficial.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of general sales, which begin on Friday 9 June.