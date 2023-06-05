Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This Morning viewers are reacting to Holly Willoughby’s speech about Phillip Schofield.

On Monday (5 June), the presenter, who hosted the daytime series alongside Schofield for 14 years, returned to the show for the first time since her co-presenter quit and then admitted to lying about an affair with a much younger colleague.

“Right, deep breath,” Willoughby said, before asking her audience: “Firstly, are you OK? I hope so.”

Willoughby said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.

She added: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”

Some viewers have since branded Willoughby’s statement as “ridiculous”, accusing the show of “self importance” in the wake of the scandal.

“Crikey Moses, are we entering a national period of mourning?” Twitter user David Banks wrote, adding: “Am I ok? Well, I could have done with another biscuit with my morning tea but the travails of This Morning have left me largely unscathed.”

An additional Twitter user wrote: “I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite as patronising as Holly Willoughby rocking up to tell us how we must be feeling.”

Willoughby was photographed on holiday in Portugal last week, as she took a scheduled break from This Morning for the half term.

Holly Willoughby addressing Phillip Schofield upon her ‘This Morning’ return (ITV)

“I for one love to be talked to like a child who’s just learned their family pet has been sent to a farm,” journalist Lucy Ford wrote, with Mark Choake adding: “Christ!! Who’s died!? The mourning here is absolutely ridiculous.”

Twitter user Brownie wrote: “Can we take a moment to evaluate how self-important it all is… how important they feel their silly show is.”

Last week, Schofield shared a text that he sent Willoughby in the immediate aftermath of his statement that revealed the affair. He said that she never replied.